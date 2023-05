Kent County Memorial Hospital in Warwick, R.I. — a Care New England-owned facility — has named Sherri Sprague, RN, as its new chief nursing officer, Providence Business News reported May 14.

Ms. Sprague was serving as the interim chief nursing officer for the facility prior to this appointment.

As Kent County Memorial Hospital's new chief nursing officer, Ms. Sprague will continue to develop collaboration among staff members and clinicians as well as increase nurse engagement.