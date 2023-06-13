Wyoming hospital promotes CFO to CEO after 10-month search

Powell (Wyo.) Valley Hospital has had some trouble finding someone to take the reins; but their third attempt to find a CEO proved successful with an in-house candidate, the Powell Tribune reported June 13.

Joy Coulston, the hospital's CFO, has been promoted to CEO. She succeeds Terry Odom, who made plans to retire in the first quarter of 2023.

A search for Ms. Odom's replacement commenced in August, and the hospital originally planned to hire a new chief executive by November. However, her contract was extended through June as the search wore on for a suitable candidate. Ms. Odom will remain onboard in a paid-hourly mentor role when Ms. Coulston takes the lead July 10.

The hospital paid a fee to Billings (Mont.) Clinic to aid their search, according to the newspaper. Ms. Coulston is the first CEO Billings Clinic has hired for Powell Valley.