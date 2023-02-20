2 Munson Healthcare hospitals name president

Kelly Tomaszewski has been named permanent community president of two Munson Healthcare hospitals after serving in an interim capacity since July.

Ms. Tomaszewski will lead Manistee (Mich.) Hospital and Paul Oliver Memorial Hospital, based in Frankfort, Mich., according to a Feb. 16 news release from the health system. She took over as interim community president following James Barker's retirement.

Prior to assuming the interim presidencies, Ms. Tomaszewski served Manistee Hospital as chief operating officer and chief nursing officer.

Munson Healthcare is a nine-hospital system based in Traverse City, Mich.