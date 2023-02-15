Vanderbilt taps chief medical information officer

Nashville, Tenn.-based Vanderbilt University Medical Center appointed Dara Mize, MD, chief medical information officer.

She will serve on the Health IT executive team as a primary liaison to clinical leadership across VUMC, according to a Feb. 14 hospital news release. Dr. Mize joined VUMC in 2012 as an endocrinology fellow.

Dr. Mize will lead the team of clinical directors to analyze, develop and implement technology to improve patient care and experience. She is also focused on reducing the burden of clinicians and staff using technology and addressing capacity issues and efficiency throughout VUMC's hospitals, the release said.