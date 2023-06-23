Summa Health names leader to new hospital oversight role

Bonnie Panlasigui is the first president of Summa Health System Hospitals, effective July 10.

This new role was first announced in October as the Akron, Ohio-based system made 10 changes to its executive team: reshuffling three leaders' roles, adding three positions and eliminating four. As president of Summa Health Systems Hospitals, Ms. Panlasigui will oversee strategy and daily operations of the Akron and Barberton campuses.

Ms. Panlasugui has more than a decade of experience in healthcare C-suites, according to a June 23 news release shared with Becker's. She most recently served as chief operating officer of Dignity Health-St. Mary Medical Center in Long Beach, Calif.