Summa Health reshuffles executive team

Akron-based Summa Health is making 10 changes to its executive team with the creation of three roles, elimination of four roles and appointments of three senior leaders, the Akron Beacon Journal reported Oct. 4.

The $1.4 billion Summa Health includes two hospital campuses and a rehab hospital in Akron and a hospital campus in Barberton, Ohio.

Cliff Deveny, MD, Summa Health president and CEO, said the leadership changes announced Oct. 4 are being made to better align the system with ongoing changes in healthcare, to become more efficient and to streamline decision making, the Akron Beacon Journal reported.

Changes are listed below.

Appointments

Effective immediately, Ben Sutton is the COO of providers, in which he will oversee all inpatient, outpatient and ambulatory operations systemwide. Mr. Sutton was previously Summa's chief strategy officer and president of ambulatory care and clinical service lines.

Effective Oct. 9, Bill Epling is the president of insurance and networks, in which he will oversee operations of SummaCare, NewHealth Collaborative, Summa Health Network and Ohio Health Choice. Mr. Epling is currently the president of SummaCare.

Effective Oct. 9, Michelle Bisson is promoted from vice president of marketing to senior vice president of marketing and business development.

New roles

President of Summa Health system hospitals: This leader will oversee the daily operations of Summa's Akron, Barberton and St. Thomas hospital campuses. Summa is seeking candidates with the aim to fill the position by 2023.

Vice president of hospital operations: T.J. DeAngelis will assume the newly created role Nov. 20 to help ensure hospital campuses' strategic priorities are executed, with a specific focus on the Barberton campus. Mr. DeAngelis is currently vice president and CNO of the Barberton campus.

Chief nursing officer, hospitals: This leader will be responsible for managing daily nursing operations systemwide. Summa is seeking candidates with the aim to fill the position by 2023.

Eliminated roles