Adventist Health names new CIO

Roseville, Calif.-based Adventist Health has named Jennifer Stemmler as its new CIO.

Prior to her new role, Ms. Stemmler served as chief digital officer at the health system. During her time in the role, Ms. Stemmler led the rollout of digital initiatives such as online scheduling, according to an April 24 Adventist Health news release shared with Becker's.e

"Jennifer's leadership and work in the digital consumer space is a reflection of her unwavering commitment to provide patients with easy, user-friendly tools that engage and transform their healthcare experience at Adventist Health," Adventist Health COO Todd Hofheins said in the release. "We are excited about Jennifer's new role and leadership to ensure technology implementations run smoothly and securely systemwide."