Vanderbilt University Hospital promotes 3 physicians

Nashville, Tenn.-based Vanderbilt University Hospital and Clinics promoted three physicians to leadership roles.

Chetan Aher, MD, vice chair of information technologies for the section of surgical services, was appointed associate chief of staff for adult ambulatory services for Davidson County and associate chief medical officer for adult ambulatory clinics, effective July 1.

Arna Banerjee, MD, senior director of the Center for Experiential Learning and Assessment at VUMC, was named executive medical director of the Critical Care Clinical Services Center.

Gregory Polkowski, MD, was appointed associate chief of staff for perioperative services.