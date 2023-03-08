Jefferson Health names new Associate Chief Nursing Officer Dr. Stacey-Ann Okoth

Stacey-Ann Okoth, DNP, was named senior vice president and associate chief nursing officer at Jefferson Health in Philadelphia. She will have responsibility for leading the health system's ambulatory nursing strategy.

Additionally, she will handle care management functions in cooperation with colleagues, as she seeks to be a driving force behind Jefferson Health's patient- and family-centered healthcare strategy.

Dr. Okoth brings extensive leadership experience to her new role. Most recently, she was the senior vice president and CNO at Jefferson's Abington and Lansdale, Pa., division.

She serves as treasurer of the American College of Healthcare Executives and membership chair of the board of directors for the Pennsylvania Organization of Nurse Leaders.