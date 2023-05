The Queen's Health System in Honolulu has named Darlena Chadwick, MSN, its new executive vice president and chief operating officer.

Ms. Chadwick has served the health system since 2005, according to a May 31 news release shared with Becker's. She most recently worked as senior vice president and chief operating officer of the Queen's Medical Center-West O'ahu.

The Queen's Health System is the largest private health system in Hawaii and operates four hospitals on three islands.