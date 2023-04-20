Cindy Wesley named market chief nursing officer of 2 Kentucky hospitals

Winchester, Ky.-based Clark Regional Medical Center and Paris, Ky.-based Bourbon Community Hospital tapped Cindy Wesley, RN, as their next market chief nursing officer.

Ms. Wesley's previous CNO role at Bourbon Community Hospital will become a senior nursing officer position, which will report to her and Bourbon's CEO. She is scheduled to enter the new role on April 30, according to a news release.

"Cindy is an exceptional leader with a deep understanding of the nursing profession and the vital role it plays in patient care," Clark Regional Medical Center CEO Matt Smith said in the release. "Her experience and knowledge will be instrumental in ensuring we continue to provide exceptional medical care and patient experiences here at Clark."