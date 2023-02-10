Nuvance names president to New York hospital, region

Susan Browning has been named president of Vassar Brothers Medical Center in Poughkeepsie, N.Y., and western regional president for its parent company, Danbury, Conn.-based Nuvance Health.

Ms. Browning served 24 years with New Hyde Park, N.Y.-based Northwell Health, according to a Feb. 8 news release from Nuvance. Most recently, she was the system's senior vice president of ambulatory strategy and business development.

In her new role as western regional president, Ms. Browning will be Nuvance's lead executive in New York. She will have operational oversight of Rhinebeck-based Northern Dutchess Hospital and Carmel-based Putnam Hospital, the release said.

Ms. Browning succeeds Peter Kelly, who retired after a more than 40-year career.