St. Dominic Hospital in Jackson, Miss., has tapped Tracey Smithson MSN, RN, as chief nursing officer, The Northside Sun reported May 18.

Ms. Smithson joins the St. from Piedmont Eastside Medical Center in Snellville, Ga., where she has served as CNO since 2017.

St. Dominic Hospital is a 571-bed tertiary care hospital with approximately 3,000 employees.