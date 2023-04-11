University Hospitals appoints 3 chief nursing officers

Cleveland-based University Hospitals health system announced the appointment of three new chief nursing officers.

Lindsey Colangelo, MSN, RN, has been named the chief nursing officer of University Hospitals' Ahuja Medical Center in Beachwood. In her new capacity, she will oversee clinical operations and manage process improvements for the facility. Her appointment takes effect April 23.

Danielle Sindelar, MSN, RN, has been tapped to be the chief nursing officer for University Hospitals' Beachwood and TriPoint medical centers. In her role overseeing both facilities, Ms. Sindelar will be charged with leading operations and care coordination, among other duties. Her position became effective March 26.

Anthony Stachnik, BSN, RN has been appointed as the chief nursing officer of the system's Lake West facility. Mr. Stachnik has been with University Hospitals since 2003. In this new capacity, he will work to enhance patient experience and quality of care. His appointment to the role took effect March 12.