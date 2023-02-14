Boston Children's taps NewYork-Presbyterian physician to serve as chief of pediatrics

Boston Children's Hospital has selected Wendy Chung, MD, PhD, to serve as chief of the department of pediatrics.

In this role, she will be responsible for ensuring alignment between the department's goals and strategic priorities, and the overall mission of the hospital and Harvard Medical School, the hospital's teaching affiliate. Dr. Chung will also serve as the Mary Ellen Avery Professor at Harvard Medical School.

She joins Boston Children's from Morgan Stanley Children's Hospital of NewYork-Presbyterian and Columbia University Irving Medical Center, both based in New York City. There, Dr. Chung was chief of the division of clinical genetics within the department of pediatrics, as well as associate director for education at the Herbert Irving Comprehensive Cancer Center.

Dr. Chung has more than two decades of experience as a clinical and molecular geneticist, and has directed a number of National Institutes of Health-funded research programs.