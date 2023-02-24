Kentucky health system taps 2 new leaders as 3 retire

Edgewood, Ky.-based St. Elizabeth Health System has tapped new leaders to helm three of its hospitals as current administrators retire.

Angela Roberts will serve as site administrator of St. Elizabeth Dearborn Hospital in Lawrenceburg, Ind., according to a Feb. 22 news release shared with Becker's. She follows Chris Carle, the hospital's former chief operating officer and CEO of the St. Elizabeth Provider Network, who recently retired.

Ms. Roberts most recently served as chief nursing officer of Lawrenceburg-based Highpoint Health and was a key part of its transition to St. Elizabeth Dearborn. She will remain chief nursing officer in addition to her new role as site administrator.

Kevin Gessner was named site administrator of both St. Elizabeth Ft. Thomas (Ky.) Hospital and Covington (Ky.) Hospital. He succeeds John Mitchell, the hospitals' former chief operating officer and senior vice president, who recently retired.

Mr. Gessner spent the past 25 years with Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center, most recently as vice president of surgical services and vice president of global and U.S. business development. In addition to his roles as site administrator, he will become senior vice president of St. Elizabeth's Heart and Vascular Institute when its current leader, Michael Schwebler, retires.