Meade, Kan.-based Artesian Valley Health System has named Dawn Unruh, MSN, RN, its next CEO.

Ms. Unruh previously served the health system as its corporate compliance and chief ancillary officers, according to a March 20 news release. She recently completed her post-master's certificate in healthcare administration and has nearly 15 years of experience as a registered nurse.

Her new role is effective March 27.