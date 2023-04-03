Illinois health system appoints 2 new execs

Riverside Healthcare in Kankakee, Ill., has named Kathy O'Grady, MSN, RN, as its new chief nursing officer. The system also appointed Mary Kohl as its vice president of clinical services, according to a March 30 news release.

Ms. O'Grady has been with Riverside Healthcare since 2012 and Ms. Kohl has been since 1979.

In her new capacity as chief nursing officer, Ms. O'Grady will oversee Magnet certification, resource management, nursing operations and inpatient nursing.

Ms. Kohl will be charged with leading perioperative services, imaging, interventional services, and care for women and newborns.

Their appointments are effective immediately.