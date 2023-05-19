Baptist Health, Deaconess name hospital president

Alisa Coleman is the new president of Baptist Health Deaconess Madisonville (Ky.).

Ms. Coleman has been serving in the interim role since former president Robert Ramey departed last winter to helm Elizabethtown, Ky.-based Baptist Health Hardin, according to a May 19 news release shared with Becker's. She has nearly 30 years of healthcare experience, most recently serving as CEO of Ferrell Hospital in Eldorado, Ill., and Trigg County Hospital in Cadiz, Ky.

Baptist Health Deaconess Madisonville is a 410-bed joint venture between Louisville, Ky.-based Baptist Health and Evansville, Ind.-based Deaconess Health System.