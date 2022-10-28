Baptist Health hospital names Robert Ramey president

Baptist Health Hardin in Elizabethtown, Ky., has named Robert Ramey its next president, effective Jan. 1.

Mr. Ramey has served Louisville, Ky.-based Baptist Health for 25 years, according to an Oct. 28 news release shared with Becker's. He currently serves as president of Baptist Health Deaconess Madisonville (Ky.), which is jointly operated by Evansville, Ind.-based Deaconess Health System.

Mr. Ramey succeeds Dennis Johnson, who recently left the hospital to become president and CEO of Hickory, N.C.-based Catawba Valley Health System.