Jennifer Bollinger was named senior vice president and chief consumer and brand officer for Sutter Health.

Ms. Bollinger takes the role after serving as New Orleans-based Ochsner Health's senior vice president and chief consumer officer, according to a Feb. 17 news release. She also previously served as vice president of public relations and corporate communications for Ochsner.

Sutter Health is a 23-hospital health system based in Sacramento, Calif.