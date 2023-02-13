Ascension Saint Thomas taps 2 leaders for C-suite posts

Nashville, Tenn.-based Ascension Saint Thomas has named Robyn Morrissey chief strategy officer of the 12-hospital system, and Ruth Portacci as vice president of joint ventures and chief integration officer, according to a Feb. 13 news release shared with Becker's.

Ms. Morrissey most recently served as St. Louis-based Ascension's chief strategy officer of ambulatory surgical services and, before that, as vice president of neurosciences, orthopedics and spine for Ascension Saint Thomas.

Ms. Morrissey replaces Fahad Tahir, who was named president and CEO of Ascension Saint Thomas in January.

Ms. Portacci most recently served as vice president of strategy for Ascension Saint Thomas since 2018.

In her new role, she will manage the health system's joint venture relationships in Middle Tennessee, according to the release. Overall, the Ascension Saint Thomas portfolio encompasses more than 175 joint venture care sites.

Both women have earned accolades. In 2019, Ms. Morrissey was recognized by the Nashville Business Journal as a healthcare hero. Ms. Portacci received the American Hospital Association's Society for Health Care Strategy and Market Development lifetime achievement award last year.