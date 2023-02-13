UT Health names inaugural executives to San Antonio hospital

UT Health San Antonio Multispecialty and Research Hospital, set to open in 2024, has named two new leaders to its C-suite.

Jeremy Viles, DNP, RN, was named the hospital's first chief operating officer, effective Jan. 3, according to a Feb. 13 news release from UT Health San Antonio. Previously, he served the health system as assistant vice president for hospital planning, inaugural chief nursing officer of the Mays Cancer Center, and the university as assistant dean of clinical practice.

Nancy Doolittle, DNP, RN, was named the inaugural chief nursing officer, effective Jan. 23. Most recently, she served Albany, Ga.-based Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital as vice president of emergency and critical care services.