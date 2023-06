Joy Moody, MSN, RN, has joined Southern Maine Health Care in Biddeford as associate chief nursing officer, according to a June 23 news release sent to Becker's.

Ms. Moody joins the system from Maine Medical Center in Portland, where she was vice president of nursing.

Southern Maine Health Care includes a 150-bed acute care medical center, and several primary care and multispecialty service clinics throughout the region. It's part of Portland-based MaineHealth