From consultant to COO: Children's Hospital of Orange County taps operations leader

Orange, Calif.-based Children's Hospital of Orange County has named its former consultant Kim Milstien executive vice president and chief operating officer.

Ms. Milstien has more than 25 years of experience leading acute care operations, according to a May 17 news release. She has served the hospital for more than a year, first as a strategy and business planning consultant and then as chief strategy and affiliation officer.

She has held other roles with hospitals in the past, including the CEO title at both Ventura (Calif.) County Medical Center and Santa Paula (Calif.) Hospital.

Ms. Milstien succeeds Paul Van Dolah, who was named chief transformation officer last year.