Baptist Memorial names chief nursing officer of 2 hospitals

Baptist Memorial Health Care in Memphis, Tenn., has appointed April Fox, DNP, MSN, chief nursing officer of two hospitals, ABC affiliate WATN-TV reported May 26.

Dr. Fox will serve as CNO of Baptist Memorial Hospital for Women and the Spence and Becky Wilson Baptist Children Hospital, both in Memphis. She most recently served as the interim director of maternal and fetal services at HCA Houston Healthcare Southeast in Pasadena, Texas.

Dr. Fox will succeed current CNO Carol Thetford who is retiring after 43 years with the health system.