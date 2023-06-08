South Shore Health CFO leaves, system looking for replacement

Kristine Hanscom has left her role as CFO and treasurer at South Weymouth, Mass.-based South Shore Health, according to a June 8 filing.

Ms. Hanscom left the system May 31. Stephen Jenney, vice president of finance at South Shore Health, has assumed the responsibilities of CFO on an interim basis while a search for Ms. Hanscom's replacement is undertaken.

The system, which is anchored by its main South Shore Hospital location, also operates a number of other services, including primary care facilities, urgent care centers and women's health locations.

South Shore did not respond to a request for further information on Ms. Hanscom's departure.