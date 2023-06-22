North Carolina hospital taps president

Elizabeth City, N.C.-based Sentara Albemarle Medical Center has named Teresa Watson president, effective Aug. 7.

Ms. Watson most recently served as facility executive and president of Atrium Health Lincoln in Lincolnton, N.C., according to a June 22 news release shared with Becker's.

She will take over for Sherwin Stewart, vice president of operations at Hampton, Va.-based Sentara CarePlex Hospital, who has been leading Albemarle Medical Center in an interim capacity and will now return to CarePlex.

Sentara Health is based in Norfolk, Va.