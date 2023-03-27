UAB Health names system CFO, flagship hospital CEO

The University of Alabama at Birmingham Health System has named a permanent CEO for its flagship hospital and CFO of the system.

Brenda Carlisle has been named CEO of UAB Hospital in Birmingham and Susan Jennings has been named the CFO for the UAB health system. Both had served in their respective roles in an interim capacity.

Ms. Carlisle had served as interim CEO of the 1,207-bed hospital since November 2022. She previously served as vice president of clinical operations for the hospital since 2017. Before joining UAB, Carlisle was COO, vice president of patient care services and vice president of operations at Brookwood Medical Center in Birmingham. She began her career as a registered nurse.

Ms. Jennings had served as CFO of UAB Hospital since November 2018 before taking on the interim role as financial chief for the academic health system. She joined UAB in 2006 and previously spent 21 years with Ascension Health in Birmingham.