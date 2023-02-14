Virginia hospital names chief nursing officer

Harrisonburg, Va.-based Sentara RMH Medical Center named Gina Yost, MSN, RN, chief nursing officer.

Ms. Yost will be responsible for 1,000 staff members, the success of the patient care departments, recruitment and retention strategies for nursing personnel, continuing education for nurses and standard of care, according to a Feb. 3 hospital news release.

She has worked at the hospital for 27 years. Previously, she served as director of surgical services for three years at Sentara RMH Medical Center.