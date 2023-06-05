Louisiana hospital reshuffles C-suite as new CEO takes helm

The new CEO of Cut Off, La.-based Lady of the Sea General Hospital took charge June 1 and has brought a wealth of changes to his C-suite, the Lafourche Gazette reported.

Lloyd Guidry Jr., PharmD, was promoted from chief pharmacy officer and chief operating officer to the hospital's top post in the spring. Three others have been appointed or promoted to the executive team since, the hospital shared June 2:





1. Tyler Duplantis was named CFO of the hospital. He most recently served as CFO of Outpatient Medical Center Inc. in Tallulah, La., according to his LinkedIn profile.

2. Tad LaFont, RN, will replace Mr. Guidry as the hospital's COO. He has served as its chief clinical officer since 2012.

3. Bennie Smith is the hospital's new chief quality officer. She previously served as human resources director and chief information officer.





Mr. Guidry has also promoted four directors to new vice president roles:





1. Christy Chabert was named vice president of revenue cycle after previously serving as director of health information management and revenue cycle.

2. LaVelle Chiasson was named vice president of organizational excellence after previously serving as director of marketing and director of quality.

3. Paul Curole was named vice president of facilities after previously serving as director of plant operations.

4. Stacy Martin was named vice president of procurement after previously serving as director of materials management.





The new changes come at a busy time for the hospital, which is still undergoing renovations from Hurricane Ida — including the launch of an "interim hospital" as those repairs continue.