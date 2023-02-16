Louisiana hospital names CEO to guide hurricane recovery

Lady of the Sea General Hospital, based in Galliano, La., has named Lloyd Guidry Jr., PharmD, its next CEO.

Dr. Guidry has served Lady of the Sea as pharmacy director for 28 years and chief operations officer for 17, according to a Feb. 16 Facebook post from the hospital. In his current role, he oversees 12 departments.

The hospital suffered significant damage in August 2021 during Hurricane Ida, The Houma Courier reported. It is still undergoing renovations, according to its website, and is planning to launch an "interim hospital" to serve the community this spring.

"As the hospital moves forward in the recovery from Hurricane Ida, the role of CEO is critical in partnering with federal agencies such as FEMA and CMS and in acting as liaison between the many companies assisting in getting a new interim hospital and permanent hospital built on campus," the hospital's Facebook post said.

Dr. Guidry succeeds Karen Collins, who has helmed the hospital for nine years.