MD Anderson names chief quality and value officer

Kerin Adelson, MD, has been named chief quality and value officer at the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston, effective March 20.

In this role, Dr. Adelson will work closely with the institution's chief administrative quality officer, José Rivera, on medical practice quality improvement projects and value-based care initiatives. She will also provide direction to the Institute for Care Innovation, as well as to teams working in clinical effectiveness and tumor registry.

She joins MD Anderson from Yale Cancer Center and Smilow Cancer Hospital in New Haven, Conn., where she had served as chief quality officer and deputy chief medical officer since 2014. Having spent years in executive positions, Dr. Adelson has experience leading payer relationships for oncology services.

Dr. Adelson earned her medical degree at Yale School of Medicine. She is a practicing medical oncologist and researcher specializing in breast cancer.