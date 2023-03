Methodist Hospital Texsan in San Antonio has named Esther Kwon its next CEO, effective May 1.

Ms. Kwon has held several administrative leadership positions throughout her 11-year career, according to a March 23 news release. Most recently, she served as chief operating officer for Austin-based St. David's Medical Center, a member of Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare.

Methodist Hospital Texsan is a 120-bed acute-care hospital and a member of San Antonio-based Methodist Healthcare.