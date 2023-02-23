Intermountain Health names new finance VP at Grand Junction hospital

Salt Lake City-based Intermountain Health has named a new vice president of finance at its Grand Junction, Colo., hospital location St. Mary's Medical Center, the largest such center between Denver and Salt Lake City.

Ashley Thurow, who has been serving as executive director of Monument Health, a clinically integrated network joint venture between Intermountain Health and Grand Junction-based Primary Care Partners, has almost 20 years of healthcare experience focusing mainly on healthcare payment reform.

Her role will be to maintain efforts to reduce the overall cost of care and expand value-based care for the community, Intermountain Health said.