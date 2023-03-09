CoxHealth medical group makes 4 leadership changes

Cox Medical Group, a subsidiary of Springfield, Mo.-based CoxHealth, has made several leadership changes to support the health system's new operating model around key service lines — such as cardiovascular services, orthopedics and primary care, according to a March 7 news release.

Four things to know:

1. Brock Shamel was named senior vice president of operations for Cox Medical Group.

2. Ellen Hammock was named vice president of operations for Cox Medical Group, with responsibility for the following service lines: primary care/urgent care, women’s care, pediatrics, oncology and medicine subspecialty.

3. Bryan Williams was named of operations, with responsibility for the following service lines: cardiovascular services, neurosciences, orthopedics and procedural services.

4. Andrea Elliott was named vice president of finance for Cox Medical Group.