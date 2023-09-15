Trinity taps Michigan market CEO

Shannon Striebich has been named president and CEO of Trinity Health Michigan Market.

Ms. Striebich has more than 20 years of experience at Trinity Health Michigan, according to a Sept. 15 news release. Currently, she is hospital president at Pontiac, Mich.-based Trinity Health Oakland and Trinity Health Livonia (Mich.) and senior vice president of operations.

In her new role, she is responsible for executive decision-making within Trinity Health Michigan with all hospital presidents and other market functions reporting to her, spokesperson Bobby Maldonado told Becker's.

Rob Casalou, president and CEO of Trinity Health Michigan, will remain president and CEO of the multi-market region of Trinity Health Michigan, Georgia and Florida.

"By elevating Shannon in title and responsibility, Trinity Health is strengthening the executive leadership structure and creating alignment across the three markets under Rob," Mr. Maldonado said, adding that no new positions were added to the health system's leadership structure as a result of the change.

Trinity Health Michigan, part of Livonia-based Trinity Health, is a nine-hospital health system with more than 24,000 full-time employees.