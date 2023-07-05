CEO leaves Broward Health Medical Center

Heather Havericak is no longer CEO of Broward Health Medical Center in Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

Ms. Havericak left the role to pursue other opportunities, the health system confirmed to Becker's July 5. She had served at the hospital's helm since March 2019 and held roles with Fort Lauderdale-based Broward Health since 2007, according to her LinkedIn profile.

Her departure was confirmed the same day as Joshua Lenchus, DO, who exited his role as system chief medical officer for Broward Health.

Aurelio Fernandez III, former president and CEO of Memorial Healthcare System in Hollywood, Fla., is serving as the interim CEO at Broward Health Medical Center while it searches for a permanent replacement, according to a spokesperson for the hospital.