Chief medical officer exits Broward Health

Joshua Lenchus, DO, has left his role as chief medical officer of Fort Lauderdale, Fla.-based Broward Health.

The health system confirmed his exit to Becker's on July 5, stating he left the role to pursue other career opportunities. It will conduct a national search for his successor.

Dr. Lenchus has updated his LinkedIn profile, ending his tenure as chief medical officer in June. He has held the role since July 2021; previously, he served the health system as regional chief medical officer for Broward Health Medical Center, also based in Fort Lauderdale.