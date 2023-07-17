AdventHealth hospital's chief medical officer to retire

Julie Barnes, MD, will retire from her position as chief medical officer at AdventHealth Redmond, Ga., Aug. 31.

Dr. Barnes began her career as a nurse and has spent more than 30 years at AdventHealth Redmond, according to a July 17 news release published in Coosa Valley News. She worked as a critical care nurse for nine years before attending medical school at Mercer University School of Medicine and graduated in 1994.

Dr. Barnes became AdventHealth Redmond's first female CMO in 2011. Under Dr. Barnes' leadership, the hospital strengthened heart care programs, created a physician well-being program and developed an internal medicine residency program.

AdventHealth Redmond is a 23-bed acute care facility and employs more than 1,200 people.

