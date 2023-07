Rochelle (Ill.) Community Hospital has tapped Karen Tracy, RN, as its next CEO, effective July 1.

Ms. Tracy has served the hospital for 31 years, according to a June 28 news release. She began her career there as a registered nurse and has served on the administrative team for two decades, working on quality process improvement and risk management functions. For the past 10 years, Ms. Tracy has been second in command to the hospital's CEO.