Hawaii health system taps regional COO

Amy Feeley-Austin is the new chief operating officer of the Hawaii Health System Corp.'s West region, according to local reports.

In her new role, Ms. Feely-Austin will oversee operations at Kohala Hospital in Kapaau and Kona Community Hospital in Kealakekua, per Dec. 6 reports from Big Island Now and KWXX. Both hospitals are based on the Island of Hawaii, the largest island in the archipelago.

Ms. Feely-Austin brings more than 20 years of healthcare experience to her new role, which she will assume Dec. 12. Previously, she held director-level titles at Hawaii Health Network, AlohaCare and the Queen's Health System, all based in Honolulu.