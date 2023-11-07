HCA hospital in Texas gets new CEO

Christina Mathis is the new CEO of Medical City Frisco (Texas), a 98-bed hospital within a 16-hospital group in the area that is part of HCA Healthcare.

Ms. Mathis will lead the hospital as CEO, effective Nov. 13, according to a hospital news release shared with Becker's.

Ms. Mathis most recently served as COO of Medical City Plano (Texas) since 2021. Before then, she served as COO, ethics and compliance officer and chief staffing officer at HCA Healthcare's St. David's Georgetown (Texas) Hospital.

Medical City Frisco is part of Medical City Healthcare, which is based in Dallas, includes 16 North Texas hospitals, and is owned by Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare.

As recently as this spring, Medical City Frisco and Medical City Plano shared a CEO. Chief Executive Officer Jyric Sims, PhD, departed the Texas hospitals to become president of HCA's West Florida Division in June.