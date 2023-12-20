Hawaii health system taps CEO

Honolulu-based St. Francis Healthcare System of Hawaii has named Kathleen Morimoto president and CEO, Hawaii Catholic Herald reported Dec. 20.

Ms. Morimoto takes the reins from Melissa Ah Ho-Mauga, the health system's vice president of client services, who has served as interim CEO since the unexpected death of CEO Jerry Correa in October 2022.



Most recently, Ms. Morimoto served as vice president of clinical integration and community health at the Hawaii Medical Service Association (HMSA), a Honolulu-based independent licensee of the Blue Cross Blue Shield Association, according to her LinkedIn profile.