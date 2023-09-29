Keck Hospital names new chief nursing officer

Keck Hospital of USC in Los Angeles has named Ceonne Houston-Raasikh, DNP, MSN, as chief nursing officer. She previously served as associate CNO for more than a year.

Before joining Keck Medicine, Dr. Houston-Raasikh was CNO at PIH Health Hospital in Downey, Calif. As CNO of Keck Hospital, she will be responsible for nursing operations, budget oversight, program planning and resource allocation.

Annette Sy, DNP, RN, chief nursing executive for Keck Medical Center of USC, announced Dr. Houston-Raasikh's appointment in a Sept. 27 memo.