NYU Langone Health gets new marketing chief

Elizabeth Golden has been named executive vice president for communications and marketing of New York City-based NYU Langone Health.

Ms. Golden spent the previous 17 years at Pfizer, most recently as the chief of staff for its biopharmaceutical group. She has also served in marketing and communications leadership for Citi and New York City-based Columbia University. Early in her career, she worked as press secretary for U.S. Sen. John Breaux, D-La.

At NYU Langone Health, she replaces Kathy Lewis, who retired in November after nearly 10 years in the role. Ms. Golden started in June.