Meet the chief marketing officers of US News' top 22 hospitals

The chief marketing officers at U.S. News & World Report's 2023-24 Honor Roll hospitals come from a variety of backgrounds, including a former Coca-Cola executive, an ex-TV reporter, and a one-time manager for country star Billy Ray Cyrus.

Here are the marketing leaders for those 22 hospitals, as well as brief bios:

Riham El-Lakany. Barnes-Jewish Hospital (St. Louis).

Ms. El-Lakany has been senior vice president and chief marketing and communications officer of BJC HealthCare since 2022. She was previously chief marketing and communications officer for Freddie Mac and has served in executive leadership roles for Prudential Financial and American International Group.

Mark Bohen. Brigham and Women's Hospital and Massachusetts General Hospital (Boston).

Mr. Bohen has been chief marketing officer of Somerville, Mass.-based Mass General Brigham since 2020. He was previously chief marketing and communications officer at the former Southfield, Mich.-based Beaumont Health (now part of Corewell Health) and a senior vice president of marketing for Assurant.

Beth McDonnell. Cedars-Sinai Medical Center (Los Angeles).

Ms. McDonnell became vice president of marketing communications and chief marketing officer of Cedars-Sinai in 2022. She was previously executive vice president and chief marketing officer of U.S. Bank and has served in marketing leadership roles at Anthem and UnitedHealthcare.

Paul Matsen. Cleveland Clinic.

Mr. Matsen has been the chief marketing and communications officer at Cleveland Clinic since 2006. He previously served as executive vice president and chief marketing officer of Delta Airlines.

Tanya Andreadis. Hospitals of the University of Pennsylvania-Penn Presbyterian (Philadelphia).

Ms. Andreadis has been chief marketing officer and vice president of patient engagement for Penn Medicine since 2021. She was previously chief marketing officer of UCLA Health and has also worked in marketing for Daytona Beach, Fla.-based Halifax Health and Arlington-based Virginia Hospital Center (now VHC Health).

Laura Lopez. Houston Methodist Hospital.

Ms. Lopez, the senior vice president of marketing and communications, joined the health system in 2013. Prior to that, she served as vice president of marketing for Coca-Cola for nearly 16 years.

To be announced. Johns Hopkins Hospital (Baltimore).

The role of senior vice president and chief marketing and communications officer at Johns Hopkins Medicine is currently unfilled.

Sherri Gilligan. Mayo Clinic (Rochester, Minn.).

Ms. Gilligan stepped into her role as chief marketing officer in 2019. Prior to joining Mayo Clinic, Ms. Gilligan served as the senior vice president of marketing at hotel company Two Roads Hospitality. She's also held leadership positions at Capital One, MGM Resorts International and Sprint.

David Feinberg. Mount Sinai Hospital (New York City).

Mr. Feinberg is senior vice president and chief marketing and communications officer, having joined the health system in 2018. He previously served as marketing chief at both Dana-Farber Cancer Institute in Boston and New York City-based NewYork-Presbyterian.

Devika Mathrani. NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital-Columbia and Cornell (New York City).

Ms. Mathrani is the chief marketing and communications officer for NewYork-Presbyterian since 2021. She previously served as executive vice president and chief marketing officer of consumer banking for Wells Fargo and has worked in marketing leadership for Citi and American Express.

Ramon Soto. North Shore University Hospital at Northwell Health (Manhasset, N.Y.).

Mr. Soto is senior vice president and chief marketing and communications officer of New Hyde Park, N.Y.-based Northwell Health, joining the health system in 2015. He was previously marketing chief of managed care company Magellan Health and worked in marketing leadership for Aetna and GE Capital.

Mark Modesto. Northwestern Memorial Hospital (Chicago).

Mr. Modesto has been chief marketing executive of Northwestern Medicine since 2016. Prior to that, he served as an executive for advertising and marketing tech company Epsilon.

Kathy Lewis. NYU Langone Hospitals (New York City).

Ms. Lewis has been executive vice president of communications and marketing of NYU Langone Health since 2013. She previously served as vice president of public affairs of New York City-based Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center and president and CEO of the Christopher and Dana Reeve Foundation.

Chris Gade. Rush University Medical Center (Chicago).

Mr. Gade has been vice president of marketing and engagement since 2021. Prior to that, he worked at Mayo Clinic for more than three decades, most recently as chief public affairs officer.

Michiko Tanabe. Stanford Health Care-Stanford (Calif.) Hospital.

Ms. Tanabe has been the chief marketing officer of Stanford Health Care since 2018, having joined the health system in 2008. She also worked in marketing for Siemens Medical Solutions and Boston Scientific subsidiary Guidant Corp.

Jackie Carr. UC San Diego Health-LaJolla and Hillcrest Hospitals.

Ms. Carr was named chief communications and marketing officer of UC San Diego Health in April. She has been with the health system since 2007 and the university since 2002, having started her career as a copywriter.

Dominic Parero. UCLA Medical Center (Los Angeles).

Mr. Parero began as chief of marketing at UCLA Health in 2022. Prior to this, he was executive director of marketing strategy for the health system. He previously directed marketing communications for Stanford Health Care and started his career in film marketing.

Sarah Sanders. UCSF Health-UCSF Medical Center (San Francisco).

Ms. Sanders became chief marketing and brand experience officer of UCSF Health in 2021. She previously led marketing for Jacksonville, Fla.-based Nemours, with prior stops at Philadelphia-based Penn Medicine, Baltimore-based University of Maryland Medical Center and University of Rochester (N.Y.) Medical Center.

Rose Glenn. University of Michigan Health-Ann Arbor.

Ms. Glenn has been senior vice president and chief marketing and communications officer since 2019. Prior to that, she was senior vice president and chief marketing officer of Edison, N.J.-based Hackensack Meridian Health and senior vice president and chief communications and experience officer of Detroit-based Henry Ford Health.

Jenny Doren. UT Southwestern Medical Center (Dallas).

Ms. Doren has been vice president for communications, marketing and public affairs since April, having joined the health system in 2016. She previously worked as a TV news reporter in Dallas, Washington, D.C., and Illinois.

Stuart Dill. Vanderbilt University Medical Center (Nashville, Tenn.).

Mr. Dill is senior vice president of marketing and engagement, having joined the health system in 2015. Prior to that, he worked in the music industry for more than 30 years, serving as an artist manager on Nashville's Music Row for such performers as Dwight Yoakam and Billy Ray Cyrus.