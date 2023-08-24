UCSF taps 1st chief counsel

University of California San Francisco has appointed Rachel Nosowsky as the first chief counsel for UCSF Health to advise the expanding health system and lead a team of attorneys to support its health priorities.

Ms. Nosowsky has worked for more than two decades in public academic medicine. In her new role as chief counsel, she will help shape UCSF Health strategy and policy, align the system's business strategies with legal requirements and reduce legal risk.

Raised in San Francisco, Ms. Nosowsky earned her law degree at UC Berkeley School of Law. In 2010, she joined the UC Office of the General Counsel in Oakland, Calif., to provide advice on research and clinical trials at the university's health professions schools.

She became deputy general counsel in 2012, overseeing legal services for the university's academic health systems, health sciences faculty practice plans, health professions schools, and student health and counseling centers. She also served as chief counsel to UC Health and worked with the UC Office of the president, UC Legal and UC Health leaders to advance the university's clinical, teaching and research missions.

UCSF Health has about 18,000 physicians and staff members, with $6.27 billion in revenues. In 2022, the system admitted more than 42,700 inpatients across its four adult and two pediatric hospitals, and provided more than 2.5 million outpatient visits.