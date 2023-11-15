UChicago Medicine taps 1st chief obstetrical transformation officer

UChicago Medicine has named Sarosh Rana, MD, to serve as its first chief obstetrical transformation officer.

Dr. Rana, an expert in managing hypertensive disorders among pregnant patients, stepped into the new role Nov. 1, according to a health system news release. She is a professor of obstetrics and gynecology at UChicago.

As the system's inaugural chief obstetrical transformation officer, Dr. Rana will focus on collaborating with safety net hospitals and community health centers on the Southside of Chicago to improve access to high quality obstetrical care and support services.

Dr. Rana cares for high-risk pregnant and postpartum patients who have conditions such as preeclampsia, hypertension and heart failure. She was named UChicago Medicine's maternal-fetal medicine chief in 2014.