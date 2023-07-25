UCI Health names new CIO

Orange, Calif.-based UCI Health has named Julie Eastman as its new CIO.

Ms. Eastman made the announcement via LinkedIn July 24, stating, "Moving from my previous role as associate CIO to now leading the IT department as chief information officer is a significant milestone in my career, and I am grateful for the support and trust extended by the UCI leadership team."

Ms. Eastman served as associate CIO for UCI Health from December 2021 to July 2023. Prior to this, she was executive director of information services at Orange, Calif.-based Children's Hospital of Orange County.